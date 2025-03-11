ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. judge says Musk’s DOGE must release records on operations run in ‘secrecy’

By Reuters

Published

Elon Musk leaves after meeting with Senate Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.