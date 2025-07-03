ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. holds back weapons delivery to Ukraine as intelligence reports indicate Russian troops to be bolstered by North Korea

By Judy Trinh

Published

The Trump administration announced it is pausing some of its military shipments to Ukraine, citing 'American interests.' Judy Trinh on the fallout.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.