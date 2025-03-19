ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. government court filings keep Prince Harry’s immigration forms secret

By The Associated Press

Published

A heavily redacted declaration by Catrina Pavlov Keenan is photographed Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as newly released court documents shed no fresh light on the circumstances under which Prince Harry entered the United States. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.