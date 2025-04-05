ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. envoy visits Beirut amid pressure to control Hezbollah and assert Lebanese army authority

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, right, meets with U.S. deputy special envoy for Middle East peace Morgan Ortagus at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Dalati Nohra/Government of Lebanon via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.