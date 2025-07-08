ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. banning Chinese investors from purchasing farmland

By AFP

Updated

Published

Farm workers gather produce on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Moorpark, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.