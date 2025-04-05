World

UN urges relief efforts in Myanmar as earthquake death toll rises

Published

Damaged Maha Aungmye Bonzan Monastery, commonly known as the Me Nu Brick Monastery, is seen in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake in Innwa, Tada-U township, Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.