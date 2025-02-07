ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.K. announces plans to demolish shell of Grenfell Tower almost eight years after fire that killed 72

By The Associated Press

Published

A detail of the memorial wall next to the Grenfell Tower in London, Sept. 2, 2024, after a fire in June 2017 where 72 people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.