ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump's next first speech to Congress is bound to have little resemblance to his last first one

By The Associated Press

Published

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.