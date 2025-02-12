ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump upends U.S. Ukraine policy and says he and Putin have agreed to begin negotiations on ending war

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump held two separate phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war in Ukraine.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.