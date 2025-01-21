ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump says U.S. may hit Canada with 25% tariffs on Feb. 1

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will enact 25 per cent tariffs all Canadian and Mexican goods on Feb. 1.


















