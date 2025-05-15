ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says Qatar will invest US$10 billion in American airbase

By Reuters

Published

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump during an official welcoming ceremony at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.