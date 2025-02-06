ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says Israel would hand over Gaza after fighting, no U.S. troops needed

By Reuters

Published

The destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive is seen from a destroyed building in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.