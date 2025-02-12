ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says he discussed ending Ukraine war with Russia’s Putin

By Reuters

Updated

Published

In this June 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.