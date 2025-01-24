ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says Canada would have ‘much better’ health coverage as a state

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Updated

Published

Donald Trump says Canadians would get a ‘tremendous’ tax cut and have ‘much better’ health coverage if Canada became the 51st state.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.