ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump readies matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Jordan's King Abdullah II departs the White House after meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.