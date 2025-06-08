ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump officials are vowing to end school desegregation orders. Some parents say they’re still needed

Published

A school bus is seen behind a fence with barbed wire outside Ferriday High School in Ferriday, La., Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.