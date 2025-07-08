ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump faces MAGA meltdown over Epstein reversal

By AFP

Published

FILE - Supporters display MAGA flags near the Mar-a-Lago estate of President-elect Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.