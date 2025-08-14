ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump asked Norwegian minister about Nobel Prize, newspaper says

By Reuters

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.