ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration suspends $175 million in federal funding for Penn over transgender swimmer

By The Associated Press

Published

University of Pennsylvania signage is seen in Philadelphia Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.