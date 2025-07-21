ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration released FBI records on MLK Jr. despite his family’s opposition

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

President Donald Trump waves as he departs in his motorcade from the Trump International Golf Club, March 1, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.