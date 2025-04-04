ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump abruptly fires the 4-star general who headed the U.S. National Security Agency

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump, centre, arrives on Air Force One at Miami International Airport, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.