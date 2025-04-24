ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘Trump 2028’ merch for sale on U.S. president’s store

By AFP

Published

The Trump Store is selling this Trump 2028 hat. (Trump Store)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.