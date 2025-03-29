ADVERTISEMENT

World

Transgender teens fight back against Trump's ban on participation in girls' sports

By The Associated Press

Published

Parker Tirrell, a transgender athlete who plays on her high school's girls soccer team, practices in the driveway of her family home, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Plymouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.