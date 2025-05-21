ADVERTISEMENT

World

Tourists scramble as 600-year-old Chinese tower partially collapses

By CNN

Published

This screengrab taken from a video shows roof tiles collapsing from a centuries-old Chinese drum tower in Anhui, China, on May 19, 2025. (@fennafaxing/Douyin via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.