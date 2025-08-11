ADVERTISEMENT

World

Torrential rains in southern Japan cause flooding, mudslides, and travel disruptions

By The Associated Press

Published

A road is flooded follwoing a heavy rain in Nagasu town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (Naoki Hiraoka/Kyodo News via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.