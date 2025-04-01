ADVERTISEMENT

World

Three of four U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

By AFP

Published

U.S. soldiers stand in the back of a truck on a road towards a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.