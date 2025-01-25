ADVERTISEMENT

World

Thousands protest the rise of German far right ahead of Feb. 23 general election

By The Associated Press

Published

People gather to take part in the "5 before 12 - Loud for Democracy" protest in Cologne, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.