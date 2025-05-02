ADVERTISEMENT

World

Thousands in Serbia mark 6 months since a train station canopy crash that triggered mass protests

By The Associated Press

Published

University students and people protest in front of the government building, six months after the deadly train station tragedy that sparked mass demonstrations against corruption, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)


















