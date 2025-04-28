The Vietnam War ended 50 years ago, but the battle with Agent Orange continues

Flying a bare 100 feet above the jungle hills west of Hue, 5 bulky 'C-123 providers' cut loose a spray of chemical defoliant on August 14, 1968. The chemicals used burn off heavy foliage hiding enemy infiltrations routes and base camps. The aircraft are specially equipped with huge 1,000 gallon tanks holding 11,000 lbs. of herbicide. To hit their target areas they fly barely above the tree tops and in tight formation. In particularly dangerous areas they are provided with fighter-bomber escorts. (AP Photo/Robert Ohman, File)