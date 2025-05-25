ADVERTISEMENT

World

The First lady says AI is the future of publishing. It’s already happening

By CNN

Published

U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on during the unveiling of a Postal Service stamp honoring former first lady Barbara Bush in the East Room at the White House. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.