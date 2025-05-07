ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave to choose the next pope is the most geographically diverse in history

By The Associated Press

Published

Cardinals attend a mass on the fifth of nine days of mourning for late Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)


















