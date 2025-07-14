ADVERTISEMENT

World

Teddy bear with alleged human skin sparks investigation, seller says it was a ‘prank’: report

By Christl Dabu

Published

DarkSeed Creations says its 'human skin teddy bear,' made from latex, was used in a California prank that drew media attention. (DarkSeed Creations via Etsy)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.