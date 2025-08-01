World

Teacher who authorities say admitted to killing couple on a hike with their kids to appear in court

By The Associated Press

Published

An Arkansas Park Ranger patrols the South Entrance of Devils Den State Park Monday, July 28, 2025, in West Fork, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.