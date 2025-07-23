World

Syria asks Turkiye for defense support after sectarian clashes, Turkish officials say

By The Associated Press

Published

A convoy of ambulances and buses arrives at a checkpoint in the village of Busra al-Harir, southern Syria, on its way to Sweida province, as security forces cordon off the area to block Bedouin fighters from entering the province, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.