World

Sweden shooting kills three: police

By AFP

Published

Police at the scene after a shooting incident, at Vaksala Square, in central Uppsala, Sweden, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.