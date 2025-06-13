ADVERTISEMENT

World

Sweden and the Netherlands say before NATO summit they will spend 5% of GDP on defense

By The Associated Press

Published

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hold a joint press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Friday June 13, 2025. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.