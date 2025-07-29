ADVERTISEMENT

World

Suspect dead after at least 1 New York police officer and 2 civilians shot, NYPD say

By CNN

Updated

Published

New York City police say a lone shooter has been ‘neutralized’ after at least two people, including an officer, was injured in a shooting.


















