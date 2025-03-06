World

Sudan files case to UN court alleging UAE is breaching genocide convention by funding rebels

By The Associated Press

Published

A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, an area torn by fighting between the military and the notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, on April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.