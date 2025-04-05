ADVERTISEMENT

World

Spaniards march across 40 cities to protest the growing housing crisis

By The Associated Press

Published

A man crosses the street in front of a demonstration to protest high housing costs in Madrid, Spain, Saturday April 5, 2025. Banner reads ' Lower the prices. let's go for the rent strike' (AP Photo/Paul White)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.