ADVERTISEMENT

World

Sotheby’s postpones auction of jewels associated with Buddha after backlash from India’s government

By The Associated Press

Published

This undated photo released by Sotheby's, shows the Pirprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha. (Sotheby's via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.