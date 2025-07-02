ADVERTISEMENT

World

Snake on a plane delays a flight in Australia

By The Associated Press

Published

In thit photo released by The Snake Hunter, snake handler Mark Pelley lifts a harmless 60-centimetre green tree snake in the cargo hold of a plane at Melbourne Airport, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (The Snake Hunter via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.