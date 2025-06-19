ADVERTISEMENT

World

She won a 100K ultramarathon through the mountains – while breastfeeding

By CNN

Updated

Published

Case, pictured, started running again six weeks post-partum. (Guillem Casanova via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.