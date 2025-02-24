World

Shariah court in Indonesia sentences 2 men to up to 85 lashes for having gay sex

By The Associated Press

Published

Two gay men sit inside a courtroom during their trial at Sharia court in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Monday, Feb 24, 2025. (AP Photo/ Reza Saifullah)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.