ADVERTISEMENT

World

Seating plan for a pope’s funeral – it’s complicated

By Reuters

Published

People line up to pay their respects to Pope Francis lying in state, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.