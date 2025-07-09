ADVERTISEMENT

World

Searchers in helicopters and on horseback scour Texas flood debris for the missing

By The Associated Press

Published

Damage is seen next to the Guadalupe River on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area near Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.