ADVERTISEMENT

World

Sales of viral plush toy Labubu halted in U.K. stores after reports of brawls

By CNN

Published

Labubu toys at a Pop Mart pop-up store in Siam Center shopping mall in Bangkok, seen on May 6, 2025. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.