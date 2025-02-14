ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rwanda-backed rebels claim to have seized a second airport in east Congo

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A child displaced by the fighting between M23 rebels and government soldiers holds a damaged helmet at the camp in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) (Moses Sawasawa/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.