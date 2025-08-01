ADVERTISEMENT

World

Russian man, 88, dies after homemade helicopter falls apart on takeoff

By CNN

Published

The DIY aircraft was one of five made by Vladimir Trapeznikov, according to Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti. (Volga Region Transport Prosecutor's Office via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.