ADVERTISEMENT

World

Russia to host leaders of China and Brazil for the 80th anniversary of its World War II victory

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian servicemen march towards the Red Square prior to the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.