World

Runway lights weren’t working as pilot tried to land at foggy San Diego airport before fatal crash

By The Associated Press

Published

at the site of a plane crash Friday, May 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.